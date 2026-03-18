Gerhard Heinz Hoffman | Passages

Published March 18, 2026

January 31, 1930 – February 26, 2026

Gerhard Hoffman was born in 1930 in Sheboygan, WI, where his parents had immigrated from Germany. In 1946, Gerhard and his family moved to Everett, WA, where he completed high school and attended Everett Junior College. He attended North Central College in Naperville, IL, where he met and married Jane Hooton, the mother of his four children. Gerhard was accepted by the University of Washington Medical School.

During the Korean War, Gerhard served for over six years in the U.S. Public Health Service, which provided medical care to the Coast Guard and the Merchant Marine. Gerhard completed his radiology residency at Staten Island, New York, and a fellowship at Columbia Presbyterian in Upper Manhattan during his service time. After 20 years of radiology in private practice in Mt. Vernon, WA, Gerhard became medical director of radiology at Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls, ID, where he remained for 10 years. In retirement, he was licensed in six states and did locum tenens work.

Gerhard bought property on Lopez Island, WA, in 1966 and built a cabin that became his primary home in 1992, where he lived with his wife, Rita Glenn Larom, whom he married in Twin Falls, ID, in 1986. They moved to College Place, WA, in 2018 and to Walla Walla in 2024.

Gerhard’s immediate family includes his wife: Rita Hoffman; children: Cynthia Curran (deceased); Susan Fahey, Eugene, OR; Karl Hoffman, Mt. Vernon, WA; Cheryl (Keith) Dyson, Port Townsend, WA; stepson: Clark Jacobson, Richland, WA; sisters: Hildegard Croft (deceased); Rose Marie Branson, Everett, WA; seven grandchildren and four greatgrandchildren (one deceased).

A memorial service was held on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at Christ Lutheran Church, Walla Walla, WA.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Christian Aid Center, Christ Lutheran Church, or a charity of choice through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla, WA 99362.