Slice of Life | Friday Harbor: Alive and well?

By Francie Hansen

Journal contributor

I begin with a huge THANK YOU to the local stores that have stayed in business in Friday Harbor for the last 10-15 years, and give even more kudos to the very few that have been alive and well for 20-plus years.

OK, here are my observations on this “slice of life.”

Yes, the world is in turmoil in every corner you look. However, we moved to Friday Harbor expecting to be sheltered from the power plays and politics that can uproot us. We are a sweet, communicative, caring community. But it is very difficult for our downtown streets to maintain affordable restaurants, shops and services.

I’ve lived here 20-plus years and have been saddened by the many changes I’ve seen on Spring Street and the surrounding corridor. There used to be reasonable prices (oh, I’m sounding old … perhaps I am!), but I think everyone wishes costs could be lower. The value at local restaurants for the dollar amount we put out is inconsistent with the caliber and variety of food.

Local proprietors are doing their best. Let’s dig deeper into the WHY. Are the rents too high? Is there a group of people buying up property, overlooking the local economy and our needs? Are the landlords making so many demands that the business owners are overwhelmed? Do the tenants have no choice but to pass on the deficit in order to make ends meet? In turn, I never know which restaurant or shop can or will be open on which day, or who’s offering the locals a 20% discount or a “pop-up” this week.

It used to be fun with the variety of little places to eat/shop/share with company when they came to visit. Now I cook much more at home, celebrating our natural surroundings. But I do remember fondly when I was so proud of “our town” with its sweetness, simplicity and vitality. An $80 lunch for two isn’t my idea of a good time … and I know I’m not alone!

Again, I don’t know why local businesses are having to charge so much. I don’t think they want to. I think they are getting the short end of the deal. And I pose the question why. Ending as I began: Thank you, small businesses, for trying so hard to stay afloat, and for making Friday Harbor a viable happening: homemade and user-friendly.

“Ah, but a man’s reach should exceed his grasp …” — Robert Browning, 1855.