Public meeting: Limited deer hunting considered for two Orcas Island preserves

Submitted by San Juan County.

The public is invited to join the San Juan County Conservation Land Bank, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and representatives of area treaty tribes on March 23 to learn about a collaborative proposal for allowing limited opportunities to hunt deer on two Orcas Island preserves: Turtleback Mountain and North Shore.

“We welcome the opportunity to work with WDFW and the tribes to find ways to bring deer populations into better balance and maintain an important cultural connection to the land,” said Lincoln Bormann, Land Bank director.

At the meeting, managers will share details about this proposal and be available to answer questions. “Research in the San Juan Islands shows that when deer populations get too dense, they can over-browse native plants and negatively impact habitat [that] many birds and other species depend on,” said Kurt Licence, WDFW wildlife biologist for San Juan County. “Carefully managed hunting is one of the most effective tools wildlife managers have to keep deer at healthy levels for the ecosystem as well as reducing disease risk and improving long-term health for deer themselves.”

The current hunting proposal includes opening a select area of Turtleback Mountain to state hunters during early-modern season and offering roughly a two-week period on either preserve for tribal hunting.

“Partnerships like this not only honor our commitment to co-management and conservation but also provide an opportunity to reconnect with a landscape our people have stewarded for thousands of years,” said Valentino Villaluz, wildlife program manager for the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community.

Public scoping meetings are intended to help area residents and other stakeholders learn more about specific Land Bank management proposals and to help identify potential issues or concerns. This meeting will be held in person at the Orcas Island Fire Hall from 5-7 p.m. Community members may also join virtually via Zoom.

Please register here to join the March 23 Public Scoping Meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/2HV5yxRXScWIAaf3LtZ8qw#/registration.

A recording of the meeting will be made available for those who can’t attend. Written comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Monday, April 6, by emailing erinh@sjclandbank.org.

More information and background resources on hunting in the San Juan Islands are available from WDFW (https://wdfw.wa.gov/sites/default/files/2024-10/wdfw-hunting-san-juan-islands-info-2024.pdf), as well as in the Washington hunting regulations, https://wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/regulations.