Surviving the silver tsunami

By Peggy Sue McRae

Journal contributor

San Juan Island is a silver tsunami zone! By that I mean that our demographics are increasingly weighted toward a growing senior population with no indication that this trend will change anytime soon. Thankfully, our Mullis Community Senior Center has an eye to the future of our well-being.

The Mullis Center website, mulliscenter.com, features one of the Center’s most recent program additions, Caregiving Connections San Juan, caresanjuan.org. This program is a resource for both caregivers and those who are seeking care.

Caregiving Connections is now available through the Mullis Center webpage or directly at caresanjuan.org. Caregiving Connections San Juan’s mission statement says, “The mission of Caregiving Connections San Juan is to provide resources that enhance the emotional, physical, and social well-being of seniors and adults with disabilities and those who care for them. This includes but is not limited to an online directory of home-care providers as well as various resources meant to assist those seeking care, as well as those providing care.”

More often than not, a family can be caught off guard when a loved one suddenly requires more care, and extra help is needed immediately. This can really have you scrambling. For people in need of care, having a resource that provides a list of available caregivers is invaluable. For the caregivers, the resource provides helpful information for establishing relationships with clients as well as information on becoming certified both as Home Care Aides or Certified Nurse Aides.

From the Caregiving Connections webpage: “It is a thriving career field for San Juan and there is no lack of work. Not only are there elders who need support, but people who have acute medical needs that a caregiver can tip the scales for them to stay on San Juan Island. Care Providers are a vital part of a healthy community.” Caregiving has its challenges, but for the right person, it can be a deeply rewarding occupation.

The need for caregivers here is only going to increase. Meanwhile, with an eye toward supporting seniors who wish to age well at home, the Mullis Center Aging in Place Committee is working on a new program designed to support members who wish to age in place in their own homes while remaining on San Juan Island.

The Committee is looking at the volunteer-driven “Village to Village” program model that supports older adults living safely and independently in their own homes for as long as possible. The Village model employs a holistic, relationship-based, neighbor-helping-neighbor approach to helping members broaden their social circles, enjoy common interests, get help with everyday tasks, share information and enjoy meaningful community support. There is an old African proverb that says, “It takes a village to raise a child.” Perhaps we never lose the need for the sense of community that a village represents.