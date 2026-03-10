Update from San Juan Island School District superintendent

By Fred Woods

San Juan Island School District Superintendent

Dear Friday Harbor community,

We haven’t seen any snow this winter, and while diehard winter enthusiasts might be disappointed, I enjoyed the reprieve. Waking up at 4 a.m. to scout island roads for school closures is a stress I am happy to skip. It’s still cold out there, and regardless of what the groundhog said, I’m ready for sunshine and warmth.

Despite the cold, the San Juan Island School District continues with momentum, innovation and community support at the center of everything we do. From rethinking how we teach mathematics to improving facilities and celebrating student achievements, this has been a season filled with progress and purpose. Each day I walk through the schools, I am reminded that the real story of the district isn’t found in any single project or program, but in the steady growth of our students and the collective effort of the adults who support them. Therefore, I’m excited to share with this community the updates that reflect the incredible work happening throughout our schools.

To begin with, I want to extend sincere thanks to this community for their overwhelming support, demonstrated by passing the Educational Programs and Operations (EP&O) Levy. That vote was more than just a funding decision; it is also a statement of belief in our students and the future we are building together. Your trust and investment make a meaningful difference in sustaining programs, opportunities and resources that directly impact student learning and success. We are deeply grateful for this partnership and shared commitment to our students.

As we look toward the future, one area of focus is math and the evolving role it plays in our students’ lives. Today’s math emphasizes problem-solving, critical thinking, collaboration and real-world application. On Feb. 2, our staff participated in professional development centered around the documentary “Counted Out,” which highlights the essential role math literacy plays in everyday decision-making, career opportunities and informed citizenship. As the entire district staff watched and reflected together, an important truth was reinforced: confidence in math opens doors. When students believe they can reason through problems and make sense of numbers, they gain tools that will serve them well beyond graduation.

While we continually pursue excellence in what is offered to students inside the buildings, we also remain committed to improving our facilities and learning environments. Several important projects are planned for this summer, including new siding for the middle school and the development of a new bus parking area. We also extend our appreciation to the state for awarding us a $200,000 grant that funded new heat pumps for our elementary school, improving both energy efficiency and comfort for the students.

Additional grant-funded improvements will further enhance accessibility and safety across our campus. A new sidewalk will connect the elementary school to the early learning center, and a new handicapped-accessible door will be installed at the front of Friday Harbor Elementary School. We will also be purchasing new high-end equipment for the STEM program, such as a laser cutter, CNC router and drone development kits. Thanks to the efforts of District CTE Director Liz Varvaro, the district recently landed a $132,000 grant to fund this STEM equipment. While facilities, equipment and infrastructure matter, it is our students who truly bring our schools to life. Recently, Friday Harbor High School, with some middle school students included, delivered an outstanding performance of “Legally Blonde Jr.” I had the opportunity to make a cameo appearance, which was definitely out of my comfort zone. However, I came away with a deeper appreciation for the dedication, preparation and teamwork that happen both on stage and behind the scenes. Watching the young thespians support one another, take risks and bring their talents to life at the theater truly reflects what all our students do every day in classrooms, activities, athletics and the arts.

As we look ahead, I find myself feeling optimistic about the months to come. We look forward to spring and warmer weather and to the continued growth and success of our students. I remain inspired by the energy and commitment I see throughout the district. Thank you for your ongoing support, partnership and belief in your schools.