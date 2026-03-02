LWV Observer Corps notes on public meetings

Submitted by the League of Women Voters Observer Corps, a nonpartisan organization that encourages informed participation in government. The Observer Corps attends and takes notes at government meetings to promote public understanding of public policy and decisions. The notes do not necessarily reflect the views of the League or its members.

Friday Harbor Port Commission regular meeting of Feb. 13

The County, Town and Port are considering a letter of support for the Mosquito Fleet Act (HB 1923) currently before the Legislature. This bill allows the creation of passenger-only ferry service to bolster transportation capacity for special events, support workforce development and tourist-dependent small businesses. According to the County, this act enables small districts to compete with the ferry system and allows for a 0.3% local sales tax increase. The Commission approved permission for Executive Director Todd Nicholson to sign the letter if it is in the Port’s best interests. Inness Davis presented a proposal to take over the lease of the Oystertale Restaurant and to operate the restaurant. She wants to continue the theme and expand the menu. Adding an awning to the outside area is a consideration, as long as it does not adversely impact the neighboring business’s visibility and signage. The Port will draft a new lease with the same terms as the original Oystertale lease.

The Commission reviewed the Public Art RFP proposal and agreed that it was comprehensive and well done. The Port will decide on a contribution and will ask the artist to seek fundraising to cover the cost. The Port will consider a set amount for material and supply costs. The RFP will be updated for description changes and modifications to cost and budget language.

The Commission supported the RFP for a floating sauna business, with the option for cold plunge pools. Time is of the essence to circulate the RFP so that a potential operator can open for summer. The DNR will take 85% of any income from the business, leaving the Port only 15% for its revenue, as it is a non-water-dependent business. The area chosen is a good locale, as it is currently generating zero income. Nicholson will finalize the proposal based on the discussion and bring it back to the next meeting.

Staff reported frustration with the Department of Ecology over the in-water project to clean up Jensen’s Boatyard. The Port is considering a dispute resolution process to get a Department of Ecology official above local staff level to study the project, which now spans seven years with over $1,000,000 spent. Perhaps the WPPA can intervene on the Port’s behalf. Barbara Marrett is on the County Council Climate and Sustainability Committee and suggested a port staff representative join the committee, which meets every two months.

The Jolly Trolly confirmed their transport from the Marina to the July 4th Pig War Picnic. Music and the park is confirmed for that day, along with the Lions beer garden.

San Juan Island Fire District regular meeting of Feb. 16

Note: The meeting was changed to Monday due to a lack of quorum for the regularly scheduled third Tuesday meeting at 3 p.m.

The commissioners passed a resolution allowing for bills to be paid if the commissioners are not available. Chief Noel Monin reviewed changes to the 2026 budget reflecting an additional $100K for new fire hoses and outfitting new fire engines.

The commissioners will vote on the adjusted budget in March. Monin presented an interlocal agreement with Skagit County for Mutual Aid for Fire and Emergency Services. As many as 29 fire districts and cities could sign on.

The commissioners and Monin discussed the low level of volunteers due to hiring and attrition. The district may add a recruit academy in the fall. The Department of Natural Resources and the Forest Service have awarded the district a matching grant of $6,000 for battery replacement. The district will present the proposed Stuart Station design to the community for approval. This may delay the process, but Monin thinks approval is essential to the success of the project.

Monin has asked the County for a new standalone agreement to replace the one that expired last July. The fire marshall has resigned and will need to be replaced. Monin presented a 20-year Capital Plan covering 2026-2045. The spreadsheet assumes stable tax revenue and lists capital projects targeted in priority order, setting aside a reserve fund ending balance of just under $1 million. The plan will be posted on the fire district’s website for public review.

Friday Harbor Town Council, regular meeting of Feb. 19

San Juan County Council member Kari McVeigh shared information about the status of the Washington State Mosquito Fleet Act, about enabling passenger-only ferry service, during public comment.

The chair of the County Housing Advisory Committee reported on the committee’s interest in hundreds of undeveloped lots owned by the Home Trust and the Buck Family that go undeveloped because they are not connected to a sewer system. When the town annexed the property, it sought to connect the lots to a local on-site sewer system. The system is not viable, and developers would need to pay to connect the lots to the Town’s sewer system. The chair said the cost of sewer connection fees is a barrier to housing development and listed funding options available to help pay the connection fees.

Council member Steve Hushebeck reported that San Juan Transit has gone out of business hoped the Jolly Trolly would be able to fill in the lost service. Hushebeck was asked to be on the Visitor’s Bureau board. Council members said they had no concerns about two council members serving on the board.

Council member Richard Geffen reported on the SJC Board of Health meeting. A request for proposals has been issued to hire a behavioral health professional to work with the Sheriff’s Office. The County bought and distributed over 100 naloxone kits. One was used to reverse a fatal overdose.

Council member Barbara Starr reported on the Solid Waste Advisory Committee, Northwest Clear Air Agency and the Law and Justice Committee. She is interested in joining the SJC Housing Advisory Committee.

Town Administrator Denice Kulseth reported that the Town was recognized for the 10th year in a row as a “Well City,” resulting in a 2% reduction in medical insurance premiums. A loan of $2.2 million from the state for the water treatment plant was approved. The Town just launched a new website and is seeking feedback. Robbie Rowe is the Town’s new code enforcement officer.

Mayor Evan Perrollaz appointed Mike Vouri to the Historical Preservation Board.

SJC Public Hospital District #1 Regular Board Meeting, Feb. 25

Peace Island Medical Center Semiannual Report: Charles Prosper, CEO of Peace Health’s Northwest network, presented the report (July-December 2025), along with Rachael Lucy, director of Community Health.

An updated CT scanner was installed, providing improved diagnostics for the ED and other physicians. Physical therapy services now include pelvic floor/urinary therapy. 88% of PIMC patients are from San Juan Island, 6% from Orcas/Lopez/Shaw and 6% out of SJC. Clinical excellence initiatives indicated a high level of patient satisfaction, and safety measures were met. There was an increase in uninsured/underinsured patients, which is expected to go higher with the current health insurance status. Lucy described $200,000 in grants for community health, including the local food bank (food insecurity) and Family Resource Center.

PIMC partnered with the FRC in a mammogram screening event to expand community preventative care. The commissioners approved the mid-year subsidy payment of $631,277 to PIMC. Prosper agreed to work with the public hospital district to adjust the scheduled subsidy payments to coincide with PHD levy revenue from the County.

Superintendent Nathan Butler reported that the emergency medical services’ yearly banquet recognized outstanding members: Kathleen Salinas, the Chief’s Award; Steve Alluise, EMT of the year; and Remi Netherton, Rookie of the Year. All PHD employees now receive PEB health insurance, with better benefits and lower cost to PHD. In January, repair workers tracked down leaks in the EMS building and Village at the Harbor. EMS had 106 calls in January, its highest ever monthly count.

Tina Smith, Village at the Harbor director, reported that they are interviewing candidates for assistant executive director. The Village passed its state survey. Currently, there are 34 residents, with three units available.

Perrollaz, deputy superintendent, reported that Village at Home recorded its highest weekly billing at 360 hours. They are working on a state-approved remote caregiving program and the ability to administer CMA testing on the island.

PHD 2025 Annual Report: The levy lid lift passage by 61% showed the community’s commitment to preserving health care services. Revenue for Village at Home has substantially increased, and Village at the Harbor has maintained high occupancy. EMS finalized a three-year collective bargaining agreement for paramedics. The Community Paramedicine program, with its full-time supervisor, is integrated with Village at Home. It has seen a 66% increase in patients.