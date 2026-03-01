Brief road closures due to filming

Submitted by the San Juan Islands Visitors Bureau. The Visitors Bureau is the official Film Liaison for San Juan County with Washington State Filmworks.

Bridgestone/Firestone Tires is coming to San Juan Island this March 9-11 to film a new commercial on Cattle Point Road, mostly between American Camp and the Cattle Point Lighthouse. The bulk of the filming will occur on March 10, with the 11 marked as a backup weather window. There will be intermittent road closures, likely five minutes at a time, that will not interfere with school bus schedules or the heavier commute times, but drivers should be prepared to stop for brief periods. For questions and concerns, contact location manager Paul Riordan at 206-755-7095.

Details:

Primary areas: Cattle Point Road and False Bay Road (multiple brief stops/pull-offs).

Date and time

● Primary filming date: Tuesday, March 10 (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.).

● Weather/backup date: Wednesday, March 11 (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.).

What to expect

A film crew will be capturing driving footage along portions of Cattle Point Road and False Bay Road, filming at select points and then moving to the next location.

Traffic impacts

● Intermittent traffic holds will occur at points along the road during filming.

● Certified flaggers will be used to manage traffic and provide safe passage.

● Hold times will be approximately two to five minutes per hold, as needed for filming.

● Local access will be maintained, and traffic will be released as quickly as possible.

Equipment and safety

● Drones will be used for aerial filming (as permitted).

● A Russian Arm camera vehicle will be used to obtain moving shots of the picture vehicle.

● Crew will maintain radio communication at all times to coordinate safe traffic control and movements.

Permits and agencies

Permits are currently being finalized with the National Park Service and San Juan County.

For questions or concerns, contact Paul Riordan at 206-755-7095.

Thank you for your patience and cooperation.